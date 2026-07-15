After two recent deaths at Bear Lake, here's how you can stay safe in the water

Bear Lake’s clear blue waters and mountain backdrop have made it a summer destination for Utahns and visitors from around the country.

But those familiar waters can change quickly, and officials say understanding the conditions — and preparing for them — is an important part of staying safe.

Travis Hancock is a lieutenant with the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

“Bear Lake is located on the kind of the northeast corner of Utah. A lot of people call it like the 'Caribbean of the Rockies,'" he said.

Hancock said two recent deaths at Bear Lake involved very different circumstances. One involved a paddle boarder on the surface of the lake. The other involved a certified underwater diver.

While the incidents were different, Hancock said weather and water conditions can play a major role in emergencies.

“Weather, wind is a big factor in paddle boards,” he explained. “They can be very unstable with a little bit of wind and waves.

Hancock said one of the biggest challenges during a water rescue is simply getting resources to the right place quickly. Bear Lake covers a large area, about half in Utah and close to half in Idaho. Because of that, emergency crews often have to coordinate across multiple agencies.

During the recent incidents, Utah Department of Natural Resources officers, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical services, and fire crews responded.

“Obviously Bear Lake's a very big lake, so you could be on a boat on one side, it could take you 20 to 25 minutes to get the other side," Hancock said.

First responders reached both scenes within 15 to 20 minutes, Hancock said, but preparation before an emergency happens can make the difference between life and death.

The most important safety tool is a life jacket. When there’s a drowning, most of the time the victim wasn’t wearing one.

He said many people underestimate how quickly conditions can become dangerous, especially in high elevation mountain lakes.

“They think, 'Hey, I'm a really good swimmer, I don't need a life jacket.”

But Hancock says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“If a big windstorm comes up, knocks you off your board, you may be a good swimmer, but if you're fighting the wind and the waves, you're not going to beat the wind and waves.”

Hancock said cold water can also quickly limit a person’s ability to swim or stay afloat.

“Realize the water up there is really cold, it's a very high lake,” he said. “So once you get in that cold water, you're going to lose the capability of your muscles pretty quick.”

For water recreationists heading out this summer, he recommends checking weather conditions, carrying proper safety equipment, and making a plan before leaving shore.

“If you do go out on a boat, if you go out on paddle boards, let somebody in your group know where you're going, and give them an expected time to be back," he said.

And before heading out, Hancock said visitors should check water levels and be aware of underwater hazards as some Utah reservoirs remain lower than normal.

“Plan ahead, plan for safety,” he said. “We want people out recreating, we want them having fun, but it's never fun if there's tragedy, if somebody gets hurt, if somebody gets lost.”

Utah abounds with wild places worth enjoying, like the Caribbean of the Rockies. Simple actions like checking in with your loved ones and wearing a life jacket could be the difference between life and death on the water.