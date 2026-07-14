J3 & Me expands disability advocacy in Cache Valley

A new organization is expanding into Cache Valley to create more opportunities for people with disabilities to connect through free events and community activities.

J3 & Me founder Lydia Johnson said the idea was inspired by her lifelong friendship with Jack Watson III, a family friend with a disability. After seeing how far he had to travel to spend time with friends through Special Olympics, Johnson wanted to create more local opportunities.

"After he passed away in September, that's when I really went all in," Johnson said. "I was like, I really got to do this for him, like it's something we wanted to do maybe together."

Johnson said the organization has already hosted several successful community events and has received strong support from the Cache Valley community.

Utah State student and disability advocate Hannah Hart said organizations like J3 and Me help increase inclusion and awareness.

"It's important because it shows it brings the community together, and it shows how disability can be united, and people with disabilities can be out in the community," Hart said. "They can do fun stuff, they can work and do awesome things."

