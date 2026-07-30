Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Essie Gonzsen, executive director of Equality Utah, and Marina Lowe, senior director of legal and legislative affairs for Equality Utah. They discuss their professional and political backgrounds, the purpose and goals of Equality Utah, the organization's future, and how individuals can get involved. They also discuss the current state of Utah and federal politics, legislation targeting transgender Utahns, what brings them hope, and the legal status of conversion therapy bans.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.