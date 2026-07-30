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Both Sides of the Aisle

Equality Utah

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Essie GonzsenMarina Lowe
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Essie Gonzsen, executive director of Equality Utah, and Marina Lowe, senior director of legal and legislative affairs for Equality Utah. They discuss their professional and political backgrounds, the purpose and goals of Equality Utah, the organization's future, and how individuals can get involved. They also discuss the current state of Utah and federal politics, legislation targeting transgender Utahns, what brings them hope, and the legal status of conversion therapy bans.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle LGBT CommunityLGBTQ IssuesTransgender RightsAdvocacy GroupsUPR
Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Essie Gonzsen
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Marina Lowe
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