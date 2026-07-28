Daily news: West Nile Virus has been confirmed in two Logan mosquito samples

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, July 28. In this edition:



West Nile Virus has been confirmed in two Logan areas

West Nile Virus has been detected in two Logan mosquito samples.

Logan City Mosquito Abatement said the positive samples were from traps near the city landfill and near 1700 N 1200 W.

Most who get infected with the mosquito-borne disease won’t get symptoms. Some will get fever, headaches, joint paints, or vomiting. In severe cases, it can affect the central nervous system.

To avoid West Nile Virus, drain standing water, wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn, and use mosquito repellent with DEET. Also keep weeds and tall grass cut short, since mosquitoes will rest on those shady places during the hot daylight hours.

Biologists are removing non-native fish in the High Uintas to make room for cutthroat trout

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is continuing conservation efforts for native cutthroat trout in the High Uintas.

Over the last decade, the division has treated waterbodies with rotenone to remove non-native fish. Retenone is a natural substance that’s toxic to fish but not dangerous to people, pets, or other wildlife.

Any cutthroat trout already present will be removed before treatment and released back in the waterbodies once it’s safe.

From Aug. 3 to 6, biologists will do treatments in the south slope of the Fall Creek drainage. Then, on Aug. 19 and 26, they will do the same in the north slope of the North Fork Sheep Creek.

Those areas will be closed during treatment.

Utah’s state forester is taking over the Utah Department of Natural Resources

At the end of next month, Utah State Forester Jamie Barnes will take over the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Barnes is also currently the head of the Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, and helped lead the state’s recent fireworks ban.

She’s taking over for previous commissioner Joel Ferry, who is resigning to work in the private sector. He has led the department since 2022.

If confirmed by the Senate, she will begin her new role on Aug. 31.