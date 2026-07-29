After 14 years, two owners of an iconic Logan market sell their shares

After 12 years of managing the Island Market, Mark and Janice Lunt are checking out.

“We’ve signed the paperwork and so we’re officially not owners of the Island Market anymore,” Mark Lunt said.

The couple sold their shares to one of the store’s three other existing owners, a decision Mark Lunt said came at just the right time.

“I got into the Island Market as a mailman," he said. "I'd go in there all the time, and the roof was leaking, and I just felt compelled to save the Island Market, and with the new renovation, it will be saved. So I feel like I can check it off my list and move on to my next thing.”

Mark Lunt is working on strengthening downtown Logan and his other business, The Cache Bar and Grill. He just hired a marketing firm in hopes of increasing event attendance and aims to focus on mental health awareness in future endeavors.

Just five months ago, the local grocery store announced plans for renovation — including some changes Mark Lunt couldn’t get on board with.

“They're looking at removing the overhangs, and as someone who's worked there for thousands of hours, those are so helpful," he said. "It would have been a little challenging for me to be involved and spend money to do something that I think isn't going to be an improvement.”

Despite selling their shares, Mark Lunt intends to stick around the Island. That’s the eclectic neighborhood the historic corner store is in.

“I love the Island Market, I’m rooting for it," he said. "I’ve been going there several times a week for 25 years and that will continue.”

Although this change feels like the right time, he said leaving the Island Market feels bittersweet.

“I’ve been so blessed by having such incredible employees," Mark Lunt said. "I’m really gonna miss them. I’m going to miss the customers. It’s just been a great, great experience.”

The Island Market is open seven days a week and located at 400 E Center St in Logan.