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Both Sides of the Aisle

New Iran sanctions, US-Canada trade war, and Flock cameras in Utah

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the Trump administration's threat of secondary sanctions on Iran's trading partners, the U.S.'s brewing trade war with Canada, the return of the USS Lincoln to San Diego, Sen. John Curtis' statements comparing the war in Iran to Vietnam, and the national debt reaching $40 billion. They also discuss the expected collapse of the Social Security fund, the growing resistance to automated license plate readers in Utah, state privacy law, partisan governance and intraparty rifts, and President Trump leading the media on a White House tour.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Iran WarTradeJohn CurtisSocial SecurityPrivacy
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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