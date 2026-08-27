New Iran sanctions, US-Canada trade war, and Flock cameras in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the Trump administration's threat of secondary sanctions on Iran's trading partners, the U.S.'s brewing trade war with Canada, the return of the USS Lincoln to San Diego, Sen. John Curtis' statements comparing the war in Iran to Vietnam, and the national debt reaching $40 billion. They also discuss the expected collapse of the Social Security fund, the growing resistance to automated license plate readers in Utah, state privacy law, partisan governance and intraparty rifts, and President Trump leading the media on a White House tour.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.