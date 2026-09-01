Daily news: There’s a Salmonella outbreak in Cache and Box Elder counties

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Sept. 1. In this edition:



There’s a Salmonella outbreak in Cache and Box Elder counties

The Bear River Health Department confirmed an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in Cache and Box Elder counties.

In an alert on Tuesday, the department said that 21 cases have been confirmed so far.

They are now investigating the source and working to limit further spread.

People most commonly get infected with Salmonella through contaminated food or water. It then causes gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the best way to avoid getting or spreading Salmonella is to safely prepare food and wash your hands regularly.

Utahns can now authenticate documents for international use online

Utahns trying to authenticate documents for international use can now do so online.

Apostille and authentication certificates are needed across borders for documents like marriage, adoption, or court orders.

Now, Utahns can choose to receive those certificates online instead of having to go to the state Capitol or waiting for the mail.

Starting on Thursday, they can also submit their documents online as well on the state’s authentications website.

Digital services aren’t available for vital records like birth and death certificates.

The Black Canyon Fire in central Utah is 95% contained

The Black Canyon Fire in Sanpete County is almost completely contained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned over 3,000 acres in the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Over 50 personnel are fighting the blaze, which is now 95% contained.

However, there are still closures within the forest and a temporary flight restriction over the active wildfire area.