Daily news: Tyler Robinson will stand trial for Charlie Kirk’s murder

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Sept. 2. In this edition:



Tyler Robinson will stand trial for Charlie Kirk’s murder

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year, will stand trial.

Judge Tony Graf ruled on Tuesday there was enough evidence to try Robinson after months of hearings.

The state met the probable cause requirement for all seven counts against the 23-year-old.

That includes aggravated murder, which involves knowingly risking the lives of anyone else besides the intended target. With that charge, Robinson is eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Robinson’s attorneys said on Tuesday he is pleading not guilty on all accounts.

Washington Terrace decided not to install Flock cameras

A city in Weber County is pausing plans to install Flock cameras.

The Washington Terrace City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to pause the trial program before it had even begun.

City officials, council members, and residents all expressed concern over the license plate readers, which are facing nationwide scrutiny.

However, there are still three Flock cameras in Washington Terrace, operated by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Those cameras aren’t affected by the city’s decision.

Tours for the Salt Lake Temple have already gotten a million reservations

Tickets to see the renovated Salt Lake Temple went live yesterday — and a million reservations have already been made.

The temple has been closed for over six years to upgrade different aspects of the building.

When tours start next spring, it will be the first time the public is allowed inside the temple in 133 years.

The first round of reservations goes from April through October. More tickets will be made available in the upcoming weeks and months.