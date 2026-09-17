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Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump's $5000 midterm enticement and the fight over mail-in ballots

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John DougallBrian King
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Brian King. They discuss Sen. John Curtis' visit to Eastern Europe, escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the record high price of fuel, the Supreme Court's rejection of Trump's regulations of mail-in voting, the EPA's removal of carbon pollution standards, and the return of Sen. Mitch McConnell to Congress. They also discuss Mormon Women for Ethical Government receiving national attention, the federal investigation of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson over access to state voter rolls, the various reactions to the investigation, and the federal government suing Utah over some undocumented students receiving in-state tuition.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle War in UkraineGas PricesMail-in VotingMormon WomenLt. Gov. Deidre HendersonICE
Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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John Dougall
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Brian King
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