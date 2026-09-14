Study highlights role of belonging in Utah youth suicide prevention

A new Utah report examining youth suicide found that many young people who died had people they could turn to, but still did not feel they belonged in their community.

The Utah Youth Suicide Research Project found that while many young people had social connections, only about 39% were reported to feel they belonged in their community.

Caitlin Oliver, who works in suicide prevention and wellness promotion at Utah State University's Counseling and Psychological Services, said it is important to understand that suicide is complex and cannot be attributed to one factor.

“Just how complex suicide is. That it's not loneliness equals suicide. That one mental health disorder will eventually lead to suicide. There are lots of contributing factors," Oliver said.

Cole Anderson, an embedded therapist with USU Residence Life, said belonging can involve both receiving and giving support.

“I think, as humans in general, we have a desire to connect with people and feel close and have our social needs met and experience other people's lives in tandem with our own and share that," Anderson said.

Anderson said suicide prevention can also happen when communities notice when someone begins to pull away.

“I think suicide prevention often is things like community and connection," Anderson said. "But sometimes, you know, being engaged in a community or that community connecting with someone when they are distant can be a big piece of that.”

Oliver said reducing the stigma around suicide can make it easier for people to help one another.

“A big part of prevention is having people feel more comfortable asking about suicidal thoughts. Once we can destigmatize mental health in general, it better equips students, roommates, friends, peers to look out for one another if they're really concerned about somebody,” Oliver said.

For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988.

