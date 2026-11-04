Republicans could lose decades-long supermajority in Utah House

Republicans could lose their supermajority in the Utah House of Representatives for the first time in 26 years following significant Democratic gains in Tuesday's general election.

According to KSL, early election results showed 15 incumbent Republican state lawmakers trailing their challengers, along with four other Republican-held seats at risk of flipping.

Republicans held 61 of the House's 75 seats at the beginning of the year, but could end up with as few as 44 when the new Legislature convenes in January.

The party would still control the House, but would no longer have the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor's vetoes or propose amendments to the state constitution without support from other lawmakers.

The election could also reshape Republican leadership and legislative priorities. Among the lawmakers trailing their challengers is Rep. Jordan Teuscher, who chairs the House Rules Committee, which determines which bills receive a hearing.

In the state Senate, Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore was trailing Democrat Shana Anderson by more than 4,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Cullimore had been considered a potential successor to Senate President Stuart Adams.

Despite the potential loss of Cullimore's seat, Republicans are still expected to retain their supermajority in the Senate.

Some Republican lawmakers told KSL they believe dissatisfaction with state leadership and divisions within the party contributed to their struggles.

Election results remain unofficial, with tens of thousands of ballots still being processed across Utah. Additional results could change the outcome of several close legislative races.