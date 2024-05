1. Today, partly cloudy, isolated mountain showers. Highs 70s most areas and 80s-low 90s far south.

2. Wednesday night. Partly cloudy. Lows 40s cooler valleys to 50s most other areas and near 60 in the far south.

3. Thursday, sunny. Highs upper 70s; 80s-low 90s south.

4. Thursday night, clear. Lows 40s-50s; around 60 in the south.

5. Friday, cooler north, warmer in the south. Slight chance showers.