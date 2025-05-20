© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The future of NASA on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 20, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT
A rocket shoots into a blue sky with a tail of fire.
NASA
/
Unsplash

The Trump administration is proposing a nearly 25% cut to NASA’s budget as well as deep cuts to space technology funding. Opponents of these proposed cuts say they would undermine U.S. leadership in space and threaten valuable scientific advances. The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration says the budget “threatens our scientific capabilities and jeopardizes a sustained human presence on the Moon, undermining U.S. leadership in space and making NASA’s exploration goals nearly impossible.”

We talk about it with Casey Dreier, chief of policy at The Planetary Society and Christopher Cokinos, a Logan-based nature and science writer and professor emeritus of English.

Access Utah UPRNASAspace explorationFederal FundsSpace
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
