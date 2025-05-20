The future of NASA on Access Utah

The Trump administration is proposing a nearly 25% cut to NASA’s budget as well as deep cuts to space technology funding. Opponents of these proposed cuts say they would undermine U.S. leadership in space and threaten valuable scientific advances. The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration says the budget “threatens our scientific capabilities and jeopardizes a sustained human presence on the Moon, undermining U.S. leadership in space and making NASA’s exploration goals nearly impossible.”

We talk about it with Casey Dreier, chief of policy at The Planetary Society and Christopher Cokinos , a Logan-based nature and science writer and professor emeritus of English.