Utah's morning forecast for Saturday, September 20

Good morning, Utah. This is your Saturday morning forecaster, Catherine Smith, bringing you this weekend's updates with the Utah Climate Center.

Mark your calendars, because it's about to be fall for real, with the official start of autumn said to be next Monday, September 22nd.

We've had a bit of a jump start with some cool overnight temperatures earlier this week, accompanied by visible specks of red and orange appearing in the mountains.

A nice blanket of clouds moved in overnight to trap some heat and keep us cozy, and they're here to stay throughout the day, especially in northern Utah.

With that, temperatures will be mild, and highs are expected to be almost universally in the high 60s to low 70s.

Occasional heavy showers are possible today in southern and central Utah, thanks to a cut-off low heading northeast.

As the day goes on, northern Utah may also see some showers. So, probably best to keep a jacket on hand.

Most models show skies beginning to clear out by Sunday afternoon, but more cooling and rainfall may be on the way at the start of the next work week.

If you're anything like me, one of the things you look forward to the most this season is the peak of fall colors.

The best days for viewing in the Wasatch Mountains are likely to be September 27th through October 1st.

And for Cache Valley peak color estimates follow shortly thereafter, from October 3rd through the 8th, make sure to grab those hiking boots and dust off those cameras.

And now finally, for the dad joke of the day.

How do leaves get from place to place? Using an autumn-mobile.

As always, thank you to everyone who tuned in for listening.

This has been Catherine Smith wishing you a wonderful fall with the Utah Climate Center.