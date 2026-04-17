Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, April 17

That polar air mass passage is sure being felt statewide right now, and many of those early bloom plants and fruits were especially at risk of freezing last night.

Unfortunately, local yields of sensitive plants, such as apples, may be significantly reduced this year. Like a pendulum, though, our temperatures are set to swing back to the opposite side of the spectrum.

For tonight, lows will continue to be significantly cooler, and many hard freeze warnings are still in effect statewide. Maintain caution in protecting sensitive plants and exposed pipes. Temperatures are expected to reach upper 20s in Logan; upper 20s to low 30s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo; mid 20s along the I-15 corridor; and low 40s in St. George.

Highs for tomorrow will begin to climb from today with mid 50s in Logan; upper 50s to low 60s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo; low 60s along the I-15 corridor; and upper 70s in St. George.

Once we break free of this trough, warm air advection will begin to take its course, allowing temperatures to gradually rise.

The first half of next week will be dominated by high pressure, but there is a cut off low looking to develop off the northern Pacific Coast. If the track chooses to follow what the model predicts, we may see some action across most of the state as it rejoins with the main jet stream next Wednesday into Thursday. However, I always say these things are subject to change, so keep an updated eye as it progresses.

Finally, here's a quick spring dad joke for the day: how much does a rainbow cost?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.