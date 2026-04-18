Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 18

We're certainly feeling the spring whiplash from that cold front, carrying a polar air mass down yesterday and bringing us a bit of valley snow accumulation. Unfortunately, many of those early bloom plants and fruits were especially at risk of freezing, so local yields of sensitive plants such as apples may be significantly reduced this year.

Like a pendulum, though, our temperatures are set to swing back to the opposite side of the spectrum.

High temperatures for today will begin to climb from yesterday with mid 50s in Logan; upper 50s to low 60s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo; low 60s along the I-15 corridor; and upper 70s in St. George.

Lows for tonight should not dip below the freezing level, so most freeze warnings should expire, though be sure to check local forecasts to determine your best course of action.

Once we break free of this trough, warm air, advection will begin to take its course, allowing temperatures to gradually rise.

The first half of next week will be dominated by high pressure, but there is a cut off low looking to develop off the northern Pacific Coast, which could slowly spin its way inland. If the track chooses to follow what the model predicts, we may see more action across most of the state as it rejoins the main jet stream next Wednesday into Thursday.

However, I always say these things are subject to change, so keep an updated eye as it progresses.

Finally, here is a quick spring dad joke for the day: how much does a rainbow cost?

Not much, it's pretty light!