Logan's old fire station could turn into restaurant, office, and retail space

Members of the Logan City Fire Department will soon head to a new home, as the department leaves its old Station 70 building for new digs across the street.

It won’t be long before the building could be sold and a new owner could start redeveloping it into a mixed-use building.

Kirk Jensen, Logan’s economic development director, said the old station is already under contract, and the sale can only go through if the Logan City Council votes to rezone that area. Jensen explained what could become of the building.

“You’ll have some office uses there — three, four, five users, perhaps," Jensen said. "A restaurant, they have plans for that, and then remodeling the exterior of the building, making it more conducive for those types of uses.”

Jensen added the proposed plans would include adding office space on top of the building’s garage. In total, Jensen said the plans would call for adding around 4,500 square feet of office space.

He said the city received multiple proposals for redeveloping the fire station, including one plan that would’ve converted the station into housing, but the city opted to favor a plan for more office, retail, and restaurant space.

“We’re excited about it," Jensen said. "We think it’ll add some nice energy to that part of downtown.”

The rezone vote would convert the old station from a public building to a town center zoning — the same type of mixed-use zoning that much of downtown Logan already has. Jensen said the rezone vote is slated to take place during a city council meeting in early May.

Members of the Logan City Fire Department will move across the street to the new Station 70 in the coming weeks. Instead of a ribbon cutting, the city will hold a “hose-cutting” ceremony at the new station at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26.