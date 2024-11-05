Here's how the Republican candidate for attorney general wants to represent Utah

Derek Brown is the Republican candidate for Utah Attorney General. We talked to him on election night to see how he was feeling.

Derek Brown: We're feeling really optimistic about where things are going where the turnout is around the state. And you know, as a campaign we've been running for attorney general now, the campaign has been going on for the better part of ten months now.

So, we've literally gone to about every major city and county in the state, talked with thousands of people. I think the message has been resonating, and that's a message of protection, of standing up for those who are more vulnerable, and protecting the state of Utah against things like federal government overreach, because we see a lot of that going on right now. So, that's one of the main reasons I'm running for attorney general.

Hali Vilsack: And are there any particular issues that would be top of your list?

Derek Brown: Social media is impacting our kids. I think it's important for us to look at that and identify what is it that we can do to help protect our kids?

On that front, there are also so many industries in Utah, such as the energy industry, that are being affected by areas where the federal government is going outside the reach that Congress has given them and so one of the things I will do as Attorney General is work to identify those areas. Work with the legislature, who's been very active in this issue, and work with them to identify what it is that we can do as a state to maintain those 10th Amendment boundaries between the state and the federal government.

Hali Vilsack: And any final comments that you'd like to make?

Derek Brown: No, we're just so really optimistic about where things are going and, and I mean, Utah is a unique state. We have a unique way of approaching problems and working together here. And, and if I'm elected attorney general, this is an opportunity to represent not just those who voted for me, but those who didn't. And so, I will keep that in mind in everything that I do, and we'll have a transition team of people from both political parties there to help guide what we do so that we can best represent the state of Utah.