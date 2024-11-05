Utah's Democratic US Senate candidate feels hopeful for women and young voters

Caroline Gleich is the Democratic candidate for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat. Our producer Haley Vilsack talked with Gleich at about 7 p.m. on Election Night.

Hali Vilsack: So we have on Caroline Gleich who is running for U.S. Senate. How are you doing this evening? How are you feeling? Any comments that you'd like to start out with?

Caroline Gleich: Yeah, I've been working so hard. This is one of the most challenging projects that I've ever taken on. It's been a grueling and exciting 11 months on the campaign trail, and I've just been overwhelmed. My heart has been warmed by the overwhelming outpouring of support that we've seen for this campaign.

Hali Vilsack: And are there any issues in particular that your campaign has been focused on?

Caroline Gleich: Yes, our campaign, we've been very focused on advocating for clean air, protected public land, climate action, and reproductive freedom.

Hali Vilsack: And how are you feeling about the election so far. Are you feeling hopeful, excited?

Caroline Gleich: You know, it means so much to me to have Harris-Walz at the top of the ticket, and to see particularly so many strong women candidates that have stepped up because women have been historically so underrepresented in government. And so it's just really wonderful to see the great candidates that we have up and down the ballot, across the state, and across the country.

Hali Vilsack: Excellent. And are there any final comments that you'd like to make?

Caroline Gleich: I'm really proud of the campaign that I've run, and I want to ensure that we continue to take this moment in this election and make it into a movement. And for all the young people especially that that may have worked or, you know, they voted for the first time, that we have to keep involved and we have to ensure that we continue to participate in democracy because democracy only works when people participate.