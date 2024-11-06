Daily news: Typically held by a Republican, one Utah House seat may flip blue

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, November 6. In this edition:



Amidst a Republican sweep, one Utah House seat may flip for Democrats

After polling issues in Utah County, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson believes some changes are needed

Utah ski season is coming with the first resort opening this week

Amidst a general Republican sweep, one Utah House seat may flip to Democratic.

Republican Fred C. Cox and Democrat Jake Fitisemanu were the two candidates running for District 30’s House seat. As of about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, all precincts had reported their numbers, leaving Fitisemanu in the lead at 52.66% versus 47.34% for Cox. That’s a lead of about 350 votes.

The seat is currently held by Republican Judy Weeks Ronner, who has served in the role since 2021.

Utah’s other Senate and House seat results have held no surprises so far, with Republicans winning most state and federal positions.

Lt. Gov. says changes are needed after voting issues in Utah County

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said Wednesday she believes some changes are needed in the Election Day process after multiple issues, primarily in Utah County.

The two-hour delay of initial results after Utah’s polls closed was partly due to voter turnout, with long lines across the state, but also because of paper and printer issues in Utah County.

The county also burned through half of its 10,000 prepared ballots by midmorning, and there wasn’t enough extra paper in the correct size and material across the state to send. The state ended up sending a plane to Arizona to pick up the correct type of paper.

Henderson chastised Utah County’s election clerk for “some lack of planning” she felt led to the delays and said her office would be addressing the issues in Utah County moving forward.



First Utah ski resort opening of the season is coming this week

Utah’s ski season will soon begin with the first ski resort opening its gates this weekend.

Brian Head Report announced it will open on Friday at 10 a.m., the resort’s second-earliest opening day in its 60-year history behind 2022.

The resort is opening multiple trails and offering lessons and equipment rentals, but warned snow coverage is still minimal.

Two other Utah ski resorts, Alta and Park City, are scheduled to be the next to open on Nov. 22.