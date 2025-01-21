Here's what's on the table for Utah's 2025 legislative session

The 2025 General Session of the Utah Legislature kicks off this week, and there are several big issues to look out for.

One of the top priorities for this session will be education funding. Legislators are looking at ways to increase budgets for schools, raise teacher salaries, and ensure enough resources for Utah’s growing number of students.

Public lands management is also a major topic. After recent federal rulings kept public lands under federal control, state leaders are exploring how to protect these areas while balancing recreation and resource use.

Another key issue is water and drought management. With Utah being one of the driest states in the country, lawmakers are expected to tackle solutions for preserving water. This will address the Great Salt Lake's decline, and support agricultural sustainability.

Housing affordability will get attention as well. Lawmakers will work on boosting the housing supply by supporting higher-density development and transit-friendly projects, while also encouraging affordable housing construction. Efforts will be made to streamline the building approval process, making it faster and more affordable to build homes.

Legislators are also considering a bill that would ban pride flags in Utah classrooms – a measure that has sparked significant debate in previous sessions. If passed, it could impact how schools approach LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion.

Immigration policies are expected to hit the floor as well. Proposed bills aim to expand detention facilities, reinstate stricter penalties for certain offenses, limit bail for undocumented immigrants, and address human trafficking.

Finally, tax reform is on the table. Proposals to lower income taxes or change other tax policies could affect family budgets and how the state funds its programs.

