The Edge of Jazz - 8/3/25
A heartfelt and swinging jazz set featuring timeless elegance, soulful vocals, and rich ensemble interplay — from Dee Dee Bridgewater and Jeff Hamilton to rising stars like Tyreek McDole.
- Tyler Henderson - Love Endures
- Peter & Will Anderson - Blue Skies
- Tim Jago - Time Shift
- Tyreek McDole - Won't You Open Up Your Senses
- Nicole Glover - Tell Him I Said Hello
- Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio - Tuxedo Junction
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - In the Still of the Night
- Alan Broadbent - The Long Goodbye