The Edge of Jazz - 8/3/25

A heartfelt and swinging jazz set featuring timeless elegance, soulful vocals, and rich ensemble interplay — from Dee Dee Bridgewater and Jeff Hamilton to rising stars like Tyreek McDole.



Tyler Henderson - Love Endures Peter & Will Anderson - Blue Skies Tim Jago - Time Shift Tyreek McDole - Won't You Open Up Your Senses Nicole Glover - Tell Him I Said Hello Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio - Tuxedo Junction Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - In the Still of the Night Alan Broadbent - The Long Goodbye