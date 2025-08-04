© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Edge of Jazz - 8/3/25

By John Northup
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:04 PM MDT
A heartfelt and swinging jazz set featuring timeless elegance, soulful vocals, and rich ensemble interplay — from Dee Dee Bridgewater and Jeff Hamilton to rising stars like Tyreek McDole.

  1. Tyler Henderson - Love Endures
  2. Peter & Will Anderson - Blue Skies
  3. Tim Jago - Time Shift
  4. Tyreek McDole - Won't You Open Up Your Senses
  5. Nicole Glover - Tell Him I Said Hello
  6. Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio - Tuxedo Junction
  7. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - In the Still of the Night
  8. Alan Broadbent - The Long Goodbye
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup
