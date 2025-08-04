Sanskrit, yoga, and awakening the divine on Access Utah

Michael Sowder is a long-time yoga practitioner, poet, scholar, Sanskritist, essayist, and father who writes about wilderness, fatherhood, yoga, Buddhism, and inter-spirituality. An emeritus professor of English and an affiliated faculty member of Yoga Studies and Religious Studies at Utah State University, he teaches meditation, Sanskrit, yoga, and philosophy at Utah State, at the Amrita Yoga Meditation Foundation, which he founded, at Sol Speak Yoga Studio and other venues.

His new book Sacred Letters: Sanskrit, Yoga, and Awakening the Divine is a meditation on the letters of the Sanskrit alphabet.