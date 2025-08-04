© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Sanskrit, yoga, and awakening the divine on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 4, 2025 at 12:37 PM MDT
Cover of Sacred Letters: Sanskrit, Yoga, and Awakening the Divine
Michael Sowder

Michael Sowder is a long-time yoga practitioner, poet, scholar, Sanskritist, essayist, and father who writes about wilderness, fatherhood, yoga, Buddhism, and inter-spirituality. An emeritus professor of English and an affiliated faculty member of Yoga Studies and Religious Studies at Utah State University, he teaches meditation, Sanskrit, yoga, and philosophy at Utah State, at the Amrita Yoga Meditation Foundation, which he founded, at Sol Speak Yoga Studio and other venues.

His new book Sacred Letters: Sanskrit, Yoga, and Awakening the Divine is a meditation on the letters of the Sanskrit alphabet.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
