Voting records of 300,000 Utahns will soon become publicly available

Over the past week, more than 300,000 letters have been mailed to Utahns notifying them that their voter information will soon become publicly available.

Starting May 25, under a newly signed law, voter information that may be released under Utah's Government Records Access and Management Act includes voter names, addresses, party affiliation, precinct, and voting history. Sensitive details like Social Security numbers and full birth dates will remain protected.

During a committee hearing, bill sponsor Sen. John Johnson said the change is meant to increase transparency, align Utah with federal voter record requirements, and avoid potential federal intervention.

“By acting now," he said, "the legislature keeps Utah — not federal courts — in control of our election framework and avoids litigation that could impose far more rigid remedies.”

He’s referring to a federal lawsuit against Utah and several other states seeking greater access to private voter registration data.

Supporters of the new Utah bill say it increases transparency and helps political parties and candidates better understand and reach voters. Maryann Christensen, executive director of Utah Legislative Watch, is one of those supporters.

“I think that we have swung a pendulum way too far," she said. "We have way too many records protected. We belong to part of a political society, and part of the responsibility of that is to publicly participate in our society.”

She acknowledged there are some circumstances where voter information should be protected. That’s where supporters and critics seem to agree.

Ronald Mortensen, an immigration policy analyst and former U.S. diplomat said he was a driving force behind a 2018 law that allowed Utah voters to make their registration information private. He was at the committee hearing to speak out against the new bill.

“I know there is extreme pressure to pass this bill," he said, "but I still wonder why the state requires me to make my personal information available to all political parties and to all candidates — including non partisan candidates — as a condition of exercising my constitutional right to vote.”

Under the new law, Utahns who qualify for “at-risk” status can request that their records stay private. That category includes law enforcement officers, victims of domestic violence, and others facing credible threats.

Those seeking an exemption must apply through their county clerk by May 6.

