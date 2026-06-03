Daily news: Thousands of Tooele County voters got the wrong ballots

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, June 3. In this edition:



About 9,000 Tooele County residents got the wrong primary ballots

Karen Huntsman, a longtime Utah philanthropist, died this week

Roy City has cancelled the fireworks show for its annual festival

Thousands of Tooele voters got the wrong ballots

Thousands of Tooele County residents received the wrong ballot in the mail for the upcoming primary elections.

The County Clerk’s Office announced on Tuesday that some Republican voters were getting non-partisan ballots and vice versa. This was on the first day ballots started arriving.

Approximately 9,000 voters were impacted. They will be notified, mostly by email, and the incorrect ballots will be deactivated.

The office said ballots will also be issued as soon as possible, with an insert explaining the situation.

Utah’s primary election is on June 23. Clerks must receive mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on that day.

Utah philanthropist Karen Huntsman died at 88

Karen Huntsman, the matriarch of one of Utah’s most influential philanthropic families, died this week.

She and her late husband, Jon Huntsman Senior, established a family foundation to support cancer research, mental health treatment, and education.

Their family name may be especially familiar to University of Utah students who’ve visited places like the Huntsman Cancer Institute or Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Huntsman passed away this week after a years-long battle with ovarian cancer. U of U President Taylor Randall said in an obituary that she “helped build one of the great philanthropic legacies in our nation’s history.”

The Roy Days festival won’t have fireworks this year

Roy City has cancelled the fireworks show for their annual Roy Days festival.

The city council made the decision Tuesday night amidst concerns about drought, city budget, and safety.

Councilmember Jason Sphar said they considered a drone light show, but that would be more expensive than fireworks. It would possibly also be difficult because of proximity to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Other events could be cancelled as well, including the painting of the light poles.

The festival will run from July 17 to Aug. 1.