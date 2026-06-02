Utah redistricting fight resurfaces in 2nd Congressional District debate

A years-long fight over Utah redistricting emerged as one of the biggest points of contention during Monday’s debate between Republican candidates for Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Throughout her campaign, state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee has repeatedly criticized incumbent Congressman Blake Moore for his past support of Proposition 4, a 2018 voter-approved redistricting initiative that later became the subject of a lengthy court battle.

“In 2018 you predicted that this would go to the courts, and the courts very clearly chose to give a blue seat to a Democrat in Utah," Lisonbee said. "We may very well lose the majority over this nationally.”

Moore defended his support of the initiative, arguing redistricting reform was gaining momentum across the country when Utah voters approved Prop 4.

“I had no idea how anything was going to play out," he said. "But what's important to remember — back in 2018, most of the states in the US actually were moving to some type of redistricting reform … I said, ‘Is this going to be sort of a race to the bottom, or are we going to rise above this?’”

But within a year, lawmakers had significantly revised Prop 4, reducing the authority of the independent redistricting commission it created — a move a judge later ruled to be unconstitutional.

Then, last year, Utah Republicans launched an effort to repeal Prop 4 altogether, but the campaign failed to qualify for the ballot.

During the debate, Lisonbee repeated a key argument made during that repeal effort, saying the Utah Constitution gives the Legislature authority over congressional maps.

“Blake co-sponsored Prop 4, that enacted an unelected and unaccountable commission in code," she said. "He's tried to claim just weeks ago that his is the principled stance. I truly can't tell whether he's naive or gaslighting the public.”

Moore pushed back, arguing his stance — less manipulation of maps — would have been celebrated in blue states.

“If I would have been involved in this same initiative, saying the same exact thing, but I was in, like, California or Illinois or New York, folks would have called me a conservative hero," he said. "So this is just an issue that kind of cuts both ways.”

Moore also said he disagreed with the district court ruling that ordered Utah's congressional map to be redrawn, resulting in a more Democratic-leaning district.

Despite their disagreements, the candidates also discussed issues they largely agreed on. Both raised concerns about transparency surrounding the proposed Stratos data center project, called for lower federal spending, and backed term limits.

Moore and Lisonbee will face off in the June 23 Republican primary. Ballots began arriving in mailboxes this week.