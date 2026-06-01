WATCH: Utah's 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary Debate

The Utah Debate Commission hosted a debate Monday between Republican candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District, Phil Lyman and Celeste Maloy. The debate was moderated by Thomas Wright.

Utah's primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 23. Mail ballots will be sent to eligible voters beginning Tuesday, June 2. Utahns can register to vote in the primaries until Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting two other debates this primary election season:

