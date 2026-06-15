Daily news: Grand Staircase's management plan won't be overturned, at least for now

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, June 15. In this edition:



The management plan for Grand Staircase won't be overturned, at least for now

A world-renowned BASE jumper was one of two killed in an accident near Moab

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams has two primary challengers this year

An effort to reverse the Grand Staircase management plan had a major setback

Sen. Mike Lee and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy missed a key deadline to change how the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is managed.

Earlier this year, Lee argued the current management plan qualified as a rule under the Congressional Review Act, which would mean the Senate could overturn it with a simple majority vote.

Republicans have increasingly used that act to overturn federal agency decisions, but this was the first attempt to use it against a national monument management plan.

Environmental groups opposed the effort, saying it could endanger sensitive habitats and cultural resources. They also pointed to recent efforts from both Utah lawmakers to sell off public lands.

To go through the Congressional Review Act, Lee’s office had to file the relevant paperwork by June 11. They missed that deadline, which means that pathway to overturn the plan is now closed off.

In a joint statement, Lee and Maloy said they were evaluating next steps.

A BASE jumping accident in Moab killed two, including a well-known extreme athlete

A BASE jumping accident near Moab killed two people on Sunday, including a world-renowned extreme athlete.

BASE jumping involves jumping from a tall fixed object and parachuting to the ground.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said two men had been jumping in the remote area of Mineral Bottom on Sunday. Emergency responders were dispatched, but both men died of their injuries at the scene.

One victim was identified as Andy Lewis, owner of BASE Jump Moab and daredevil athlete with multiple world championship awards.

The identity of the other victim has not been publicly released.

Utah’s Senate President faces his first primary challengers in over a decade

It’s been 16 years since Utah Senate President Stuart Adams had a primary challenger for his seat on the legislature — but this year, he has two.

Stephanie Hollist and Braden Hess are both attorneys, and both say it’s time for a new face in northern Utah's Senate District 7.

Hollist specifically pointed to residents’ frustrations about the Stratos Project data center in Box Elder County. Adams is the chairman of Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority, which backed the project.

After public backlash, Adams called for the Stratos Project to drastically downsize.

Adams does hold the incumbent advantage, especially with two challengers that could split the primary vote. However, this will still be his first competitive election in years — he ran entirely unopposed in 2018 and faced only a third-party candidate in 2024.

If elected, Adams said he plans to also seek his role as Senate President again. He has held that position for seven years.