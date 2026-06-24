Utah Congressional District 2 voters cast their ballots

Just outside of Logan’s City Hall, Jennifer Miller drove away from the ballot box. She's one of many Congressional District 2 Republicans who voted in this year's primary elections.

She wants to see the district's representative make decisions based on the community’s best interests, not topical concerns like housing.

"Getting rid of open land seems to be pretty popular," she said. "(It) just feel like we need to not do that and keep a lot of that open space we have."

Another Republican voter, Logan resident Hailee Christensen, exited the Cache County Fairgrounds Event Center. She said her top issue is the environment.

"It's in danger right now, and we need to be protecting it," she said. "We've been having really bad air quality recently."

Shortly after she left, former Logan Municipal Councilmember Dean Quayle said he wants to see Utah’s current Representative Blake Moore continue to do what he’s been doing.

"Budget is a very big concern," he said. "National debt’s a very big concern, and right now the issue with Iran is a big concern, and I want to see them end the war in Ukraine very much."

Moore began representing Utah’s Congressional District 1 five years ago, but since redistricting, he now represents District 2. He won the District 2 Republican primary against state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee.