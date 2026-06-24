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Utah Congressional District 2 voters cast their ballots

Utah Public Radio | By Colette Czarnecki
Published June 24, 2026 at 9:41 AM MDT
A blue voting yard sign with a red arrow pointing to a brick building stands on green grass. Green deciduous trees stand tall in the background.
Colette Czarnecki
/
UPR
One location where Congressional District 2 voting took place on June 23, 2026 was at the Cache County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Just outside of Logan’s City Hall, Jennifer Miller drove away from the ballot box. She's one of many Congressional District 2 Republicans who voted in this year's primary elections.

She wants to see the district's representative make decisions based on the community’s best interests, not topical concerns like housing.

"Getting rid of open land seems to be pretty popular," she said. "(It) just feel like we need to not do that and keep a lot of that open space we have."

Another Republican voter, Logan resident Hailee Christensen, exited the Cache County Fairgrounds Event Center. She said her top issue is the environment.

"It's in danger right now, and we need to be protecting it," she said. "We've been having really bad air quality recently."

Shortly after she left, former Logan Municipal Councilmember Dean Quayle said he wants to see Utah’s current Representative Blake Moore continue to do what he’s been doing.

"Budget is a very big concern," he said. "National debt’s a very big concern, and right now the issue with Iran is a big concern, and I want to see them end the war in Ukraine very much."

Moore began representing Utah’s Congressional District 1 five years ago, but since redistricting, he now represents District 2. He won the District 2 Republican primary against state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee.
Tags
Politics UPR2026 ElectionsBlake Moore
Colette Czarnecki
My interest in public media began at a young age. Growing up in Michigan, I spent hours listening to radio shows on my cassette player and recording them onto tapes for imagined media projects.
See stories by Colette Czarnecki