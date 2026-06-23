© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily news: Here's which cities are restricting fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 23, 2026 at 5:08 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, June 23. In this edition:

  • More cities are restricting where fireworks can be used ahead of Fourth of July
  • Logan's first Target opens next month, with three other northern Utah stores on their way

Several northern Utah cities are restricting fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Several Utah cities and towns are restricting fireworks just a week before Fourth of July because of the state’s high fire danger.

Provo and Lehi announced stage 1 fire restrictions on Monday for certain areas. That means no fireworks in Provo’s foothills and watershed, or in most of Lehi north of Timpanogos Highway.

Ogden also implemented fire restrictions on Monday. It prohibits fireworks in high-risk areas along river corridors, canyons, vacant lots, and other dry vegetation areas.

The small town of Stockton in Tooele County went even further, banning all fireworks within city limits for the rest of the year.

Utah Fire Info has a full list of fire restrictions online.

Logan’s new Target opens next month

Next month, Logan will become the northernmost Utah city to have a Target store, with three more stores on their way along the Wasatch Front.

The Cache Valley location opens July 26 on the former site of the Cache Valley Mall at 1300 N and Main St.

The region will also get its first CVS pharmacy with the new opening. The closest one before was in Ogden.

Three other stores are under construction in northern Utah: Herriman, Farr West, and Lehi.
Tags
Utah News UPRFire RestrictionsFireworksFourth of JulyLoganCache Valley
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood