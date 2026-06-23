Daily news: Here's which cities are restricting fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, June 23. In this edition:



More cities are restricting where fireworks can be used ahead of Fourth of July

Logan's first Target opens next month, with three other northern Utah stores on their way

Several northern Utah cities are restricting fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Several Utah cities and towns are restricting fireworks just a week before Fourth of July because of the state’s high fire danger.

Provo and Lehi announced stage 1 fire restrictions on Monday for certain areas. That means no fireworks in Provo’s foothills and watershed, or in most of Lehi north of Timpanogos Highway.

Ogden also implemented fire restrictions on Monday. It prohibits fireworks in high-risk areas along river corridors, canyons, vacant lots, and other dry vegetation areas.

The small town of Stockton in Tooele County went even further, banning all fireworks within city limits for the rest of the year.

Utah Fire Info has a full list of fire restrictions online.

Logan’s new Target opens next month

Next month, Logan will become the northernmost Utah city to have a Target store, with three more stores on their way along the Wasatch Front.

The Cache Valley location opens July 26 on the former site of the Cache Valley Mall at 1300 N and Main St.

The region will also get its first CVS pharmacy with the new opening. The closest one before was in Ogden.

Three other stores are under construction in northern Utah: Herriman, Farr West, and Lehi.