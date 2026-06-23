Utah explorer who died on Mt. McKinley remembered as a caring lover of the outdoors

A core principle of mountaineering and spending time outdoors is leaving the wild places better than you found it.

Few people embodied this better than Robin Pendery, who grew up in Logan.

“Robin was very small, she was five feet tall, she had curly red hair, which had actually darkened to be auburn as an adult, and she had a great smile and a really positive energy," said Kim Sullivan, Robin's mom and a retired professor from Utah State University.

She said Robin was a scholar, an adventurer, and medical professional — a hero of sorts. Her life tragically came to an end on June 4 when she fell into a crevasse while training on Mt. McKinley.

Sullivan said the sudden tragedy serves as an important reminder.

“You could die at any time, it just could happen," she said. "And so you need to live life, you need to, engage in your life, because you don't know what the future holds.”

Bruce Pendery is also a retired USU professor and Robin’s father. He said Robin's accomplishments began at a young age, including multiple trips abroad.

“She's in Germany learning German, she's in Turkey learning Turkish, and I was saying, oh, she's going to become a CIA agent,” he said, laughing.

Pendery said Robin's accomplishments continued well into adulthood, receiving straight A’s from Seattle University.

“That made such an impression on the college," he said, "they wanted to send her off to England, and she said, "No, I'm not going to England to do more studies, I'm going to climb mountains!”

Growing up in Logan shaped the person Robin became.

“She was a wonderful young person growing up in Logan, she was a wonderful member of this community, but she had moved on to bigger mountain kinds of things," Pendery said.

Robin spent her life helping people — whether guiding climbers through dangerous terrain, caring for patients in the emergency room, or quietly encouraging those around her. Her parents said she never sought recognition. As they describe her, she simply loved being in the mountains with people she cared about.

When I asked what Robin would want the Logan community to remember, her parents didn't talk about summits or achievements.

“I think she would say to get outdoors, to enjoy wonderful mountains we have here, and to be fully engaged in your life," Sullivan said.

Robin's parents are starting a scholarship in her name through Alpine Ascents International, an organization Robin worked closely with.

“To provide funding for women to get avalanche education, which is sometimes a barrier to really exploring the glaciated mountains," Sullivan said.

For those who knew her, that may be the legacy she leaves behind: a reminder to love deeply, embrace adventure, and leave every place — and every person — a little better than you found them.