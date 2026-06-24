Why has measles been so hard to contain in Utah? The state epidemiologist weighs in

It's been a year since Utah's measles outbreak began, with almost 700 confirmed cases so far.

Public health officials have shifted from trying to contain the virus to slowing its spread, saying falling vaccination rates have made containment harder.

Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said the number of infections has been closely tied to vaccination rates.

“We know from school records that our rural schools tend to have less vaccine uptake than our urban schools,” Nolen said.

“I am worried that it is going to sort of flare back up as school starts again and also as cool weather comes in," she added.

Nolen pointed out measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases and can cause pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and death. It's especially dangerous for infants, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems.

Utah reached a critical point early this year, when measles was found in every health jurisdiction in the state.

Actual infection rates are likely higher, Nolen added, because many people have not been tested.

As cases grew, local health departments found it difficult to trace every contact. Officials posted exposure locations online and in stores, schools, preschools, religious sites, and other public places.

Nolen stressed the next challenge is rebuilding trust, as communities need direct communication and clearer answers to misinformation about vaccine safety.

“Working together with a unified voice at all different levels would be really helpful," Nolen said, "to have different people talk about the importance of vaccines or how they chose to vaccinate their children.”

“I think it's useful to not just have me to talk about that, but people who are out there doing all different kinds of work,” she added.

The Utah outbreak comes as measles cases rise nationally. U.S. cases topped 2,000 last year for the first time since 1992. The country passed the level again within the first six months of 2026.

Health officials and doctors have blamed the spread on falling vaccination rates, vaccine misinformation, and reduced public health resources.