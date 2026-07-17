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Behind the Headlines

Trump shrinks Utah national monuments and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:08 PM MDT
Large red rock mountains rise out of reddish dirt.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Indian Creek area of Bears Ears National Monument near Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern, and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including President Trump drastically shrinking two Utah national monuments, a threatening letter from the President to Utah's Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and a possibly wrongly convicted man on Utah's death row.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneTrump AdministrationUtah Crime and CourtsLt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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