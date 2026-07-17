Trump shrinks Utah national monuments and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern, and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including President Trump drastically shrinking two Utah national monuments, a threatening letter from the President to Utah's Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, and a possibly wrongly convicted man on Utah's death row.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.