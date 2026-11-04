© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find Utah Public Radio's ongoing election coverage here.

Utah Democrats call for one of their own to resign for discrimination and harassment

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:23 PM MST
Kathleen Riebe stands up at a microphone to speak. You can see other representatives sitting beside and below her in the rows.
Utah Senate
State Sen. Kathleen Riebe speaks during floor time in the Utah Senate on June 17, 2026. Senate Democrats voted Riebe out of the caucus and called for her resignation on Tuesday for alleged workplace discrimination and harassment.

The Utah Senate Democratic Caucus is calling for one of their own, state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, to resign.

An independent investigation into alleged workplace discrimination and harassment by Riebe concluded on Monday.

“The independent investigation concluded a pattern of conduct towards others that was likely motivated by race, national origin, or ethnicity,” a statement Tuesday night read. “It also revealed statements concerning employment decisions involving individuals based on their sexual orientation or other protected characteristics.”

Senate Democrats called the findings “deeply unsettling and will not be tolerated.”

The statement said they already voted to remove Riebe from the caucus, but now they want her to resign.

Riebe, who represents District 15 in northern Utah, is not up for reelection until 2028. She told the Salt Lake Tribune Wednesday she won't resign and is not threatening an ethics complaint.
Tags
Politics Utah PoliticsUtah Democratic PartyDiscriminationUtah State Legislature
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood