Utah Democrats call for one of their own to resign for discrimination and harassment

The Utah Senate Democratic Caucus is calling for one of their own, state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, to resign.

An independent investigation into alleged workplace discrimination and harassment by Riebe concluded on Monday.

“The independent investigation concluded a pattern of conduct towards others that was likely motivated by race, national origin, or ethnicity,” a statement Tuesday night read. “It also revealed statements concerning employment decisions involving individuals based on their sexual orientation or other protected characteristics.”

Senate Democrats called the findings “deeply unsettling and will not be tolerated.”

The statement said they already voted to remove Riebe from the caucus, but now they want her to resign.

Riebe, who represents District 15 in northern Utah, is not up for reelection until 2028. She told the Salt Lake Tribune Wednesday she won't resign and is not threatening an ethics complaint.