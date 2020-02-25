Revisiting Plants, Moss And Indigenous Roots: Robin Wall Kimmerer On Access Utah

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and Teaching of Plants, and Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses. She lives in Syracuse, New York, where she is a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology, and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment.

We revisit our conversation from October 23rd, 2019.