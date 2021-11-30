© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Eating the Past: post-Thanksgiving cravings

Utah Public Radio | By Tammy Proctor
Published November 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST
On this week's Eating the Past, hosts Tammy Proctor, Jamie Sanders and Jeannie Sur share their favorite post-Thanksgiving foods.

Programs ThanksgivingFoodEating the Past
Jeannie Sur
With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
See stories by Jeannie Sur
