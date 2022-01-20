© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Journalistic ethics with Mark Memmott on Thursday's Access Utah

Published January 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM MST
Journalist Mark Memmott was the standards and practices editor at NPR (2014-19) and played a major part in designing NPR’s code of ethics. When reporter Jack Kelley was suspected of fabricating stories at USA Today, Memmott was secretly assigned to investigate Kelley. Memmott spoke to USU’s Mass Communications Ethics class yesterday and he’ll join us today to talk about issues of media ethics, including NPR’s recent decision to permit journalists to participate in Black Lives Matter protests.

Mark Memmott is a journalist, freelance editor, and consultant. In his 40-year career he has worked for USA TODAY, NPR and The Texas Newsroom (collaboration between NPR and stations in Texas).

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
