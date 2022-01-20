Journalistic ethics with Mark Memmott on Thursday's Access Utah

Journalist Mark Memmott was the standards and practices editor at NPR (2014-19) and played a major part in designing NPR’s code of ethics. When reporter Jack Kelley was suspected of fabricating stories at USA Today, Memmott was secretly assigned to investigate Kelley. Memmott spoke to USU’s Mass Communications Ethics class yesterday and he’ll join us today to talk about issues of media ethics, including NPR’s recent decision to permit journalists to participate in Black Lives Matter protests.

Mark Memmott is a journalist, freelance editor, and consultant. In his 40-year career he has worked for USA TODAY, NPR and The Texas Newsroom (collaboration between NPR and stations in Texas).