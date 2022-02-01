© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Legislative redistricting and gerrymandering on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published January 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM MST
View of Capitol through some trees.

In 2018 Utah voters passed Proposition 4 which set up an independent redistricting commission. Better Boundaries, an organization that pushed the measure says that voters should pick their politicians; politicians shouldn’t pick their voters. Last year, the district maps proposed by the commission were rejected by the legislature. According to the Deseret News, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, the co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee, said the legislature took “a holistic look” at redistricting. House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, called the new map “seriously gerrymandered.” Today our guests will include Katie Wright, Executive Director of Better Boundaries, and Rep. Brian King.

Tags

Access Utah 2022 Legislative SessionGerrymanderingVotingUtah Politics
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content
Load More