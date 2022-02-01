Legislative redistricting and gerrymandering on Tuesday's Access Utah

In 2018 Utah voters passed Proposition 4 which set up an independent redistricting commission. Better Boundaries , an organization that pushed the measure says that voters should pick their politicians; politicians shouldn’t pick their voters. Last year, the district maps proposed by the commission were rejected by the legislature. According to the Deseret News, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, the co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee, said the legislature took “a holistic look” at redistricting. House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, called the new map “seriously gerrymandered.” Today our guests will include Katie Wright, Executive Director of Better Boundaries, and Rep. Brian King.