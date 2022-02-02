Russia and Ukraine: the politics and identities at play on Wednesday's Access Utah

The New York Times reports that “Russian troops are encircling Ukraine from three sides. In Washington and Brussels, there are warnings of crushing sanctions if Vladimir V. Putin orders an invasion. Embassy families — both American and Russian — are being evacuated from Kyiv.” And according to the Salt Lake Tribune, “Amid uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is “temporarily reassigning [its] full-time missionaries” to locations outside the country.”

We’ll talk about it today. We will be talking with Anna Pechenkina, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Utah State University. Her research concerns international and civil conflict and conflict resolution.