Access Utah

Russia and Ukraine: the politics and identities at play on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published February 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST
Two flags fly side by side. One, the Russian flag, features three stripes of white, blue, and red. The Ukrainian flag next to it features blue and yellow.
Ukrainian Law Blog

The New York Times reports that “Russian troops are encircling Ukraine from three sides. In Washington and Brussels, there are warnings of crushing sanctions if Vladimir V. Putin orders an invasion. Embassy families — both American and Russian — are being evacuated from Kyiv.” And according to the Salt Lake Tribune, “Amid uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is “temporarily reassigning [its] full-time missionaries” to locations outside the country.”

We’ll talk about it today. We will be talking with Anna Pechenkina, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Utah State University. Her research concerns international and civil conflict and conflict resolution.

