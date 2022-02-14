Religion in Covid on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll talk about challenges to religious congregations presented by the pandemic, changes in their respective religious communities, and what the future might look like.

We are joined by Corey Hodges, Pastor of The Point Church; The Reverend Martin Diaz, Rector and Pastor of the Cathedral of the Madeleine; Matthew Bowman, Howard W. Hunter Chair of Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University; Caru Das Adikari, President of the Spanish Fork and Salt Lake City Krishna Temples; and Rabbi Samuel Spector of Congregation Kol Ami.