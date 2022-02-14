© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Religion in Covid on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published February 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
View of a church through some trees
https://www.facebook.com/Footloosechurch
/

Today we’ll talk about challenges to religious congregations presented by the pandemic, changes in their respective religious communities, and what the future might look like.

We are joined by Corey Hodges, Pastor of The Point Church; The Reverend Martin Diaz, Rector and Pastor of the Cathedral of the Madeleine; Matthew Bowman, Howard W. Hunter Chair of Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University; Caru Das Adikari, President of the Spanish Fork and Salt Lake City Krishna Temples; and Rabbi Samuel Spector of Congregation Kol Ami.

COVID 19
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
