Access Utah

Reporting on Ukraine with Matthew LaPlante on Monday's Access Utah

Published March 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST
Matthew LaPlante is Associate Professor of Journalism at Utah State University. He spent six years as a national security reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune. In an upcoming presentation called, "What journalists can, can't, will, and won't tell you about Ukraine," he’ll discuss his experiences as a reporter in the Iraq war, and also reflect on his experiences in Ukraine, the former Soviet Socialist Republic of Moldova and the "frozen conflict" state of Transnistria.

That presentation is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Merrill-Cazier Library room 101 on the USU campus in Logan.

Access Utah UkraineRussiaMatthew LaPlanteJournalism
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
