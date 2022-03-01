Reporting on Ukraine with Matthew LaPlante on Monday's Access Utah

Matthew LaPlante is Associate Professor of Journalism at Utah State University. He spent six years as a national security reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune. In an upcoming presentation called, "What journalists can, can't, will, and won't tell you about Ukraine," he’ll discuss his experiences as a reporter in the Iraq war, and also reflect on his experiences in Ukraine, the former Soviet Socialist Republic of Moldova and the "frozen conflict" state of Transnistria.

That presentation is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Merrill-Cazier Library room 101 on the USU campus in Logan.