Access Utah

The fate and future of the Great Salt Lake with Ben Abbott on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:15 AM MST
The Great Salt Lake
12019, Contributor
/
Pixabay

Early in 2023, a group of scientists led by BYU’s Ben Abbott issued a report saying that emergency measures were needed to rescue the Great Salt Lake from collapse.

Last month climate scientist and journalist Matthew LaPlante, in several articles in the Salt Lake Tribune and UPR and on his science podcast UnDisciplined on UPR, claimed that the 2023 report missed several key factors and shouldn’t have emphasized the most dire potential outcome for the lake. So what is the most likely future of the lake and what should we do about it?

Ben Abbott, BYU associate professor of environmental science and sustainability, joined us for this conversation.

Access Utah Great Salt LakeUtah EnvironmentMathew LaPlanteUPRWater Issues
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
