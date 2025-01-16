The fate and future of the Great Salt Lake with Ben Abbott on Access Utah

Early in 2023, a group of scientists led by BYU’s Ben Abbott issued a report saying that emergency measures were needed to rescue the Great Salt Lake from collapse.

Last month climate scientist and journalist Matthew LaPlante, in several articles in the Salt Lake Tribune and UPR and on his science podcast UnDisciplined on UPR, claimed that the 2023 report missed several key factors and shouldn’t have emphasized the most dire potential outcome for the lake. So what is the most likely future of the lake and what should we do about it?

Ben Abbott, BYU associate professor of environmental science and sustainability, joined us for this conversation.