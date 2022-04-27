Evolution of marriage on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll get a couple of perspectives on the institution of marriage. Stephanie Coontz, Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and author of “Marriage, A History” says that marrying for love is a comparatively recent idea and that marriage suffered as an institution just as it began to thrive as a personal relationship. And Greg Smalley, Vice President of Marriage and Family Formation at Focus on the Family, will talk about the future of marriage.