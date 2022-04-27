© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Evolution of marriage on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published April 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT
wedding-rings-g5afa51cd4_640.jpg
Pixabay.com

Today we’ll get a couple of perspectives on the institution of marriage. Stephanie Coontz, Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and author of “Marriage, A History” says that marrying for love is a comparatively recent idea and that marriage suffered as an institution just as it began to thrive as a personal relationship. And Greg Smalley, Vice President of Marriage and Family Formation at Focus on the Family, will talk about the future of marriage.

Tags

Access Utah Access UtahMarriageRelationshipsStephanie CoontzGreg Smalley
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content