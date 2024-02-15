© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Robots, A.I. and the future of human connection

By Matthew LaPlante
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:26 PM MST
Humans crave connection. It’s been hard-wired into us from hundreds of thousands of years of socialness being an advantage for survival, and for the most part that connection we crave is with other humans. But there is precedent for humans connecting with other living things — getting attention, love, and companionship from dogs and cats and a few other animals that have been domesticated to provide partnership. Now, there’s a new option for meeting this need — social robots — who may end up being even better at fulfilling the human desire for connection. Our Guest is award-winning science writer Eve Harold. She believes this concept is not all that strange, but its imperative that we must hold on to our humanity.

UnDisciplined UPRThe UnDisciplined Science ShowArtificial IntelligenceFriendshipRobotsRelationships
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
