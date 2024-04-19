© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: Our 15 years

By Mary Heers,
Kirsten Swanson
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM MDT
Julianne Larsen smiling joyfully leans backward into her partner Mar Fenix Nauta. Julianne has curly dark salt and pepper gray hair. She wears glasses with thin dark frames, a gray lanyard and a black tee shirt. Leaning forward into Julianne, Mar holds Julianne's shoulders and smiles widely. Mar has shoulder length dark salt and pepper gray hair with a touch of wave in it. She wears glasses with clear frames, stud earrings, and a yellow and white polka-dotted blouse.
StoryCorps
Julianne Larsen and Mar Fenix Nauta at their Logan StoryCorps appointment in May 2023.

Julianne Larsen: I'm Julianne Larsen. I'm 46 years old.

Mar Fenix Nauta: My name is Mar Fenix Nauta. I'm 52 years old.

Julianne Larsen: We thought we'd talk about how we met.

Mar Fenix Nauta: We met at Transitions Group, which is a group for severely mentally ill people who are high functioning. I'm sitting there in group and this amazingly beautiful woman walks in, and the most awesome boobies in the world. And I'm just intrigued right away.

Julianne Larsen: I think I saw you first. I noticed how you carry yourself your beautiful, gorgeous eyes, your wisdom -- because it was a group that shared a lot of advice. And I just really wanted you to be my friend.

Mar Fenix Nauta: We were friends for a couple of years.

Julianne Larsen: Yeah.

Mar Fenix Nauta: And then you wrote me that letter.

Julianne Larsen: What did you think of the letter?

Mar Fenix Nauta: Oh my gosh, we were such good friends. And I was trying so hard to be a good Mormon girl, to please my grandmother. And I was doing pretty good at it. And here I get this letter from you, indicating you want to romance not just a friendship. I was worried that if I said no, it would end our friendship.

Julianne Larsen: Oh, yeah. But you told me no at first, when did you change your mind?

Mar Fenix Nauta: Well, when I stopped trying to be a good Mormon girl. I think I was probably about a year later. We were talking and you were talking about needing to renew your prescription for birth control pills.

Julianne Larsen: So I made you kinda jealous.

Mar Fenix Nauta: You made me a little bit jealous. Yeah.

Julianne Larsen: Wow. Okay.

Mar Fenix Nauta: And then there was that kiss...

Julianne Larsen: The first kiss?

Mar Fenix Nauta: The first kiss.

Julianne Larsen: And did I ask you or did you ask me?

Mar Fenix Nauta: I don't remember anything except just completely melting into you.

Julianne Larsen: Just complete bliss.

Mar Fenix Nauta: I was a goner.

Julianne Larsen: Do you remember trips to San Francisco and Albuquerque? What stood out to you on those?

Mar Fenix Nauta: The BioPark.

Julianne Larsen: The bio Park in Albuquerque? Yeah.

Mar Fenix Nauta: So they have botanical gardens...

Julianne Larsen: That were so beautiful.

Mar Fenix Nauta: We saw that, were like "If we ever were able to get married, we would do it there."

Julianne Larsen: Yeah, I think we still should if we ever can.

Mar Fenix Nauta: You know, I wanted to briefly cover why we don't get married. Because I think people don't understand that.

Julianne Larsen: That's a good idea.

Mar Fenix Nauta: Because it's legal for us to be married. But we're both disabled. And disabled people take a hit financially, when they get married. They lose their benefits. And we need our medical care to live. It's a really harsh reality. So we live together without the benefit of marriage. But we didn't live together at first,

Julianne Larsen: Right.

Mar Fenix Nauta: We finally were like, Why are we trying to keep up two households? It's so much work. So we moved into your place. And it has been a lot easier, just keeping up one household.

Julianne Larsen: This is our 13th year.

Mar Fenix Nauta: In July we'll have been together for 13 years. And we were friends for a couple years before that. So we'll have known each other for like 15 years.

Julianne Larsen: We've had so many good things. I don't even know where to begin -- all our Christmases together... Actually back in 2019 You got this idea to adopt a rescue kitty.

Mar Fenix Nauta: And you very graciously said "okay". So we each separately went on the Humane Society's website and we both picked the same kitty. Then we went there and she snuggled up to me right away.

Julianne Larsen: I know!

Mar Fenix Nauta: She's been a real addition to the family.

Tags
Logan StoryCorps Utah couplesDisability RightsMarriagerescued animals
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Mary Heers
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Kirsten Swanson
White "Utah StoryCorps from UPR" text on a red background
Utah StoryCorps
Check out our past StoryCorps episodes.
LISTEN HERE
Related Content