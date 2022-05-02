© 2022 Utah Public Radio
'Life Lived Wild' with Rick Ridgeway on Monday's Access Utah

Published May 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT
life-lived-med.jpg
rickridgeway.com

Rick Ridgeway calculates that he’s spent more than five years of his life sleeping in tents: “Small tents pitched in the world’s most remote regions.” Whether at elevation or raising a family at sea level, those years taught him, he writes in his new book Life Lived Wild, “to distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence.” Some of his adventures made news: the first American ascent of K2; the first traverse of Borneo; the first crossing on foot of a corner of Tibet so remote no outsider had ever seen it. In the book he also describes his journey from outdoor adventurer to unlikely environmental activist.

Called "the Real Indiana Jones" by Rolling Stone, Ridgeway recently retired from Patagonia where he served as VP of Public Engagement. Today he chairs several climate change nonprofits, including One Earth. Life Lived Wild is his seventh book. He recently received the prestigious 2022 Explorers Club Medal.

On Tuesday, May 10th, 6:30pm MT, the Salt Lake City Patagonia store will host Rick Ridgeway for a presentation on his new book Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map - RSVP required here. The event is co-hosted by the Utah Sierra Club.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
