'Life Lived Wild' with Rick Ridgeway on Monday's Access Utah

Rick Ridgeway calculates that he’s spent more than five years of his life sleeping in tents: “Small tents pitched in the world’s most remote regions.” Whether at elevation or raising a family at sea level, those years taught him, he writes in his new book Life Lived Wild, “to distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence.” Some of his adventures made news: the first American ascent of K2; the first traverse of Borneo; the first crossing on foot of a corner of Tibet so remote no outsider had ever seen it. In the book he also describes his journey from outdoor adventurer to unlikely environmental activist.

Called "the Real Indiana Jones" by Rolling Stone, Ridgeway recently retired from Patagonia where he served as VP of Public Engagement. Today he chairs several climate change nonprofits, including One Earth . Life Lived Wild is his seventh book. He recently received the prestigious 2022 Explorers Club Medal .