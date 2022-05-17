© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Debunked: storytelling and healing on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-17 at 13-14-06 HOME home.png
Larry Cesspooch / Through Native Eyes Productions
/
throughnativeeyes.net

On the next Access Utah we’ll partner with DEBUNKED for a conversation with Valentina Sireech, Member of Ute Tribe and Program Coordinator for the Tribal & Rural Opioid Initiative Resource Center with USU Extension - Roosevelt Office. Her passion is to inspire Indigenous and Rural communities to create art as a form of healthy healing. We’ll also be talking with Larry Cesspooch, Ute Filmmaker/Storyteller/Spiritual Leader, who uses all forms of media to tell his stories, film, music, and lecture.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
