Debunked: storytelling and healing on Tuesday's Access Utah

On the next Access Utah we’ll partner with DEBUNKED for a conversation with Valentina Sireech, Member of Ute Tribe and Program Coordinator for the Tribal & Rural Opioid Initiative Resource Center with USU Extension - Roosevelt Office. Her passion is to inspire Indigenous and Rural communities to create art as a form of healthy healing. We’ll also be talking with Larry Cesspooch, Ute Filmmaker/Storyteller/Spiritual Leader, who uses all forms of media to tell his stories, film, music, and lecture.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.