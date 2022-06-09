© 2022 Utah Public Radio
'The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter' on Thursday's Access Utah

Published June 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM MDT
Beavers are a keystone species whose existence supports entire ecosystems. In earlier centuries they were killed by the millions in North America. There is a growing group of scientists, ranchers, and enthusiasts called ‘Beaver Believers” who advocate for these important rodents. Today we’ll talk with environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter,” and Cache Valley resident Nate Norman, who works with the USU Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center.

