'The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter' on Thursday's Access Utah

Beavers are a keystone species whose existence supports entire ecosystems. In earlier centuries they were killed by the millions in North America. There is a growing group of scientists, ranchers, and enthusiasts called ‘Beaver Believers” who advocate for these important rodents. Today we’ll talk with environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb , author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter,” and Cache Valley resident Nate Norman, who works with the USU Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center .