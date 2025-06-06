© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

How Texas made the West wild on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:31 AM MDT
"The Gunfighters: How Texas Made the West Wild" features a Texas-shaped illustration of a man in an old-timey coat holding a gun.
Penguin Random House

The “Wild West” gunfighter is such a stock figure in our popular culture that some dismiss it all as a corny myth, more a product of dime novels and B movies than a genuinely important American history. In fact, as Bryan Burrough shows us in his new book "The Gunfighters," there’s much more below the surface. For three decades at the end of the 1800s, a big swath of the American West was a crucible of change, with the highest murder rate per capita in American history. The reasons behind this boil down to one word: Texas.

Bryan Burrough is the author or coauthor of seven books, four of them New York Times bestsellers, including the Wall Street classic "Barbarians at the Gate" and, most recently, "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth." A longtime correspondent at Vanity Fair and now editor at large at Texas Monthly, he lives in Austin.

Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksWestern HistoryTexas
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
