Access Utah

Wildfire, growth, and the West on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:46 AM MST
The cover of "A Watershed Moment: The American West in the Age of Limits" features several layers of color depicting mountains, a city, rolling hills, and a moose.
U of U Press

Today we talked with USU professor Paul Rogers. He authored a chapter in the new book A Watershed Moment: The American West in the Age of Limits. We talked about wildfire, as well as such issues as growth and housing, wildlife habitat, Native American co-stewardship and myths of the Old West and New West.

Paul Rogers holds bachelor's and master's degrees in geography from Utah State University and University of Wisconsin in Madison, respectively. His ecology doctorate is from USU. He is an adjunct professor in the Department of Environment and Society, a USU Ecology Center associate, and the director of the Western Aspen Alliance.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
