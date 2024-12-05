Wildfire, growth, and the West on Access Utah

Today we talked with USU professor Paul Rogers. He authored a chapter in the new book A Watershed Moment: The American West in the Age of Limits . We talked about wildfire, as well as such issues as growth and housing, wildlife habitat, Native American co-stewardship and myths of the Old West and New West.

Paul Rogers holds bachelor's and master's degrees in geography from Utah State University and University of Wisconsin in Madison, respectively. His ecology doctorate is from USU. He is an adjunct professor in the Department of Environment and Society, a USU Ecology Center associate, and the director of the Western Aspen Alliance.